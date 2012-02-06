The Journal of Alta California combines William R. Hearst III’s passions for publishing and the arts into a new publication that is a paean to California and The West. Alta is a vibrant print and online magazine that also will hold a series of events bringing together the best thinkers on California and current issues.

Alta provides a fresh, smart take on the issues, culture, personalities, politics, lifestyle, and history of California and the West, featuring some of the region’s best writers, photographers, and illustrators. The magazine’s website, altaonline.com, provides a daily guide to the best writing about the state from Alta and other sources.

Alta is a celebration and examination of all things about California and its environs: the lifestyle, the history, the people, the environment, the arts, the culture, the politics.

“Many people have wondered why there is not a literate magazine counterpoint to the New Yorker from a Western point of view,” said Hearst, whose family has had a legendary place in California journalism for more than 130 years. “Alta will fill that gap. Alta will provide literate, interesting coverage of the Golden State, from San Diego and Los Angeles in the Southland to Silicon Valley and San Francisco and the rugged redwood forests of the northern part of the state, and beyond.”

Drawing on inspiration from magazines such as The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and Rolling Stone, Alta is smart, witty, literary, informative and newsy. Alta is a multimedia entity: a quarterly magazine, a daily website and social media, and a regular series of events featuring talks by interesting people. Above all, Alta treasures great journalism, great storytelling and beautiful images.

Alta’s partners include the Center for Investigative Reporting, the Bay Area Book Festival, SFFILM, Litquake and others.